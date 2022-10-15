Cowboys' Dak Prescott Listed As Questionable vs. Eagles

Prescott has been in practice for most of the week and is throwing passes. Head coach Mike McCarthy has stated that Dak will need a full week of practice before he returns to the team and starts. The Cowboys can afford to play it safe with Dak as they have won each game he’s missed with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm.
Sunday night is a big divisional game, but the Cowboys know that it’s a long season, and letting Prescott get another week to make sure he is healed from thumb surgery and then return versus the defensively challenged Detroit Lions at home is the prudent thing to do.
The Cowboys are +6.5-point underdogs (-110) versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They are +235 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
