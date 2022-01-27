Cowboys DC Dan Quinn Is No Longer A Head Coaching Candidate This Offseason

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has taken his name out of consideration for a head coaching job. Quinn drew interest from at least six NFL teams, but he’s opting to remain with Dallas as he hopes to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Dan Quinn has informed teams that he’s staying with the #Cowboys, per sources. Six teams requested head-coaching interviews with Quinn, who decided he wanted to return to Dallas and try to win a Super Bowl. He should be a hot name again next year. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

The Cowboys finished season 12-5 and went a perfect 6-0 in the division. However, they couldn’t get past a determined 49ers team on Super Wild Card Weekend. Quinn’s defense limited the 49ers to 23 points, but the Cowboys could only muster up 17 points on offense. It’s worth noting that Dallas improved from 23rd to second in defensive DVOA following Quinn’s arrival. With another year as the Cowboys coordinator, he’ll look to enhance his value even more as he awaits another head coaching opportunity.

Be sure to be on the lookout at FanDuel Sportsbook for when the 2022-23 Super Bowl futures are released to the public.