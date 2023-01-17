Cowboys Dominate Bucs, Advance to NFC Divisional Round

Quarterback Dak Prescott silenced his critics during Monday’s NFC wild-card game, throwing for 305 yards with five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) as the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Tampa Buccaneers 31-14.

“It just shows he’s resilient,” said Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. “The light’s different on Dak. I think the criticism is unfair and unjust sometimes. But the way he handles it, the way he comes back every time and shows who he truly is, it’s a credit to the work he puts in. It makes us keep believing every time.”

It’s the Cowboys’ first road playoff victory in 30 years and the first triumph over Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was 7-0 in his career against Dallas.

After leading the league in interceptions, Prescott played mistake-free football, outplaying Brady in what could be the latter’s final game.

“Not the way we wanted to end it,” said Brady. “Kind of typical of the way we played all season.”

Next for the Cowboys is a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC Divisional Round.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as +4 point road underdogs on the spread and +156 on the moneyline.