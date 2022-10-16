Cowboys-Eagles DFS Showdown: Injury and Depth Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

QUARTERBACK:

The now Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys head into Philadelphia to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for supremacy of the NFC East. Jalen Hurts could be the best fantasy player in all of football, as his arm has looked dependable, while his rushing upside has given players six additional touchdowns on the ground this season.

Dak Prescott is listed as questionable but could be activated to serve as an emergency backup. Cooper Rush will look to extend his unbeaten streak as a very efficient game manager.

RUNNING BACK:

Miles Sanders has ranked sixth in rushing attempts and fourth in rushing yards this season, proving to be a very reliable RB1 behind a dominant offensive line. That’s been aided by the Eagles killing the clock late in games, but the Eagles will want to establish the ground game early and often, so expecting him to see about 15 carries is reasonable.

Boston Scott is not listed on the injury report and will rotate with Kenneth Gainwell as another option out of the backfield. Gainwell offers a higher receiving upside, while the rushing upside belongs to Scott, which is currently minimal.

The Cowboys operate a two-headed attack with Ezekiel Elliott leading the way out of the backfield. He has seen at least 15 carries in each of the last four weeks but doesn’t really offer any sort of meaningful receiving upside.

Tony Pollard will be in both aspects of this offense and has proven dangerous with the ball in his hands. Around 7-10 carries should find his way with ideally a couple of targets, although the latter has been inconsistent lately.

WIDE RECEIVER:

AJ Brown has been an incredible addition and an often read for Jalen Hurts, as he has seen at least seven targets in each game. He offers the reliability and big play ability that makes him a desirable play every week, along with leading the team in red-zone targets.

DeVonta Smith is an elite, dynamic weapon who has had increased utilization over the past few games. He has double-digit targets in two of his last three games and has made a concerted effort to get him into space in the screen game as well.

Quez Watkins will be the third receiver, but his only upside comes with his game-breaking speed as a deep ball threat. Zach Pascal will rotate in with the expectation of a target or two coming his way.

CeeDee Lamb is listed as questionable, with the belief that he’ll play as of now. He has averaged ten targets per game this year and will likely be on the field for 95% of the offensive snaps, assuming he is healthy and fully ready to go.

Michael Gallup, ideally, will be this offense’s WR2. Although the volume hasn’t been ideal through two weeks, the upside is clear and evident.

Noah Brown made a name for himself in Gallup’s absence and has still out-snapped Gallup over the past two weeks. Brown has led the Cowboys in red-zone targets this season which is exactly what we look for in showdown slates. Gallup and Brown have seen equal targets over the past two weeks, even though Mike McCarthy and company want to get Gallup more involved going forward.

KaVontae Turpin will be active as the fourth receiving option, yet we don’t anticipate him having a pass-catching role.

TIGHT END:

Good things always seem to occur when the ball finds Dallas Goedert’s hands. He is incredible after the catch and has seen 15 targets over the past two weeks showing us volume we can count on tonight. After Goedert, other Eagles’ tight ends have combined for two receptions on the year, so don’t look for them to be your slate-breaking play.

Dalton Schultz will be Dallas’ top tight end, although he has only logged two receptions in four games since his season-opening solid performance. The Eagles have been vulnerable to opposing tight ends this season as they have allowed the third most yards to the position in the league through five games, making Schultz an early primary option in this offense.

Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot shouldn’t have a significant pass-catching role with an alleged fully-healthy Schultz.