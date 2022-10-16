Cowboys-Eagles DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Jalen Hurts is projected to garner the most points by a significant margin on this showdown slate between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. He has shuttered doubters about his arm capabilities while his incredible rushing upside continues to prove value with six touchdowns on the ground this season. His optimal probability at the multiplier spot is through the roof, and his expected ownership there isn’t where it should be because he is the most expensive option on the slate by a wide margin. Well, he has earned the right to be the highest-priced player by a wide margin. Taking him here at the multiplier is an excellent play with incredible upside and value.

Cooper Rush could be enticing here as he is $3600 cheaper at the multiplier than his opposing quarterback. We currently have him projected as severely under-owned compared to his optimal probability. Still, his upside seems capped, as Dallas would like to use him as little as possible, given their recent run-first approach. The affordability and low ownership are there, but it would be an odd scenario for him to match Hurts’ upside.

While the Eagles have a variety of weapons that could be understandable plays here, no non-QB on this slate is needed to be relied on more heavily than CeeDee Lamb. He has been targeted 50 times already this season through five games, and if we followed the expected game script, Cooper Rush will be playing catch up which could lead to additional targets for Lamb. He is on the injury report heading into tonight, but there isn’t any chatter about a potential snap count for him.

FLEX OPTIONS:

DeVonta Smith has out-targeted AJ Brown 27 to 24 over the past three weeks yet is priced $3200 cheaper. Given Smith’s affordability, we anticipate him coming in higher owned than Brown. Both will lead the Eagles’ passing attack, and either is a must-stack in lineups with Hurts as the multiplier. We’ll give the edge here to DeVonta in the name of financial flexibility and recency bias. Still, AJ Brown can easily eclipse double-digit targets and could destroy the slate if Hurts feels like it.

Ezekiel Elliott is only $200 more expensive than Tony Pollard on the board, with both being similarly owned. Zeke is the sure thing, as the Cowboys will give more carries his way. Pollard will see touches out of the backfield, obviously, but the receiving upside we were hoping for has been far from consistent. He has been targeted three or fewer times in four of five games this year, with two zero-reception games included. Zeke is the safer option, and there isn’t the financial incentive anymore to play Pollard.

Miles Sanders is atop most of the NFL rushing categories, anchored by a dominant offensive line. Sanders ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing attempts, most notably giving us confidence in his workload tonight. At $8400, he has a higher upside than both Cowboys’ backs and is worth the coin it will cost to back him.

Michael Gallup’s return hasn’t turned heads as he and Noah Brown have equaled in targets over the past two weeks. They are both similarly priced at $5400 and $5000, but Gallup’s ownership projection is nearly three times what we currently see with Brown. Gallup still is noticeably behind Brown in snaps, so given the ownership advantage and there not being a target discrepancy since Gallup’s return, there is value in backing Brown.

The Cowboys have allowed the third-fewest yards to tight ends, while the Eagles have allowed the fewest yards to tight ends through five games. Dallas Goedert will be a very popular play at $6800, so given the matchups, it might be better to take a shot on Dalton Schultz at $4800 with much lower ownership.

With Boston Scott returning and priced at $1200, he looks much more formidable than Kenneth Gainwell at $6200, who has underwhelmed and hasn’t been the receiving threat many hoped heading into this season.

Quez Watkins will be a low-owned play at $4600, but he is confidently the Eagles’ third receiver while possibly being the fastest guy in the NFL. He could easily break this slate wide-open with a long touchdown like we saw a few weeks back against Minnesota.