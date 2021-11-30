Cowboys Expect WR Amari Cooper To Be Ready For TNF Vs. Saints
November 30David.Connelly1SportsGrid
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters on Tuesday that they fully expect wide receiver Amari Cooper to be ready to go on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints after missing two games with COVID-19, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.
Cooper has not played since Week 10 after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. The wide receiver is unvaccinated which is why he has been out for this lengthy period, but reports are indicating that Cooper should be cleared in time for a second-straight short week matchup as the Cowboys will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints in a crucial NFC matchup.
The seven-year veteran has racked up 44 receptions, 583 yards, and five touchdowns on 65 targets in nine games this season.
Dallas Cowboys Vs. New Orleans Saints Odds
The Dallas Cowboys are currently 4.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday with the total set at 47, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
