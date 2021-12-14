Cowboys “Feeling A Lot Better” About Tony Pollard’s Availability In Week 15

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that he is “feeling a lot better” about running back Tony Pollard‘s chances to play on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Pollard missed out on the team’s Week 14 victory over the Washington Football Team with a torn plantar fascia, and his absence was certainly noticeable. The Cowboys had their lowest total rushing yards since Week 5 as the backup running back Corey Clement stepped into Pollard’s role and had just 13 carries for 44 yards. While this news gives hope that Pollard could return this week, his designations at team practice later in the week will indicate whether he will give it a go on Sunday or not. This will be an injury to monitor throughout the week.

Pollard has notched 107 rushing attempts for 602 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games this season. He has also made 31 receptions out of the backfield for 259 yards.

Dallas Cowboys Vs. New York Giants Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are currently 10.5-point favorites against the New York Giants on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.