Cowboys Focused on Signing Free Agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys have never been a team to rest on its laurels. And after some of the moves other teams made ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline; the Cowboys are intent on adding to their coffers.

Ian Rapoport reports that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys’ brass have focused on Odell Beckham Jr, intending to sign the free agent wide receiver.

The #Cowboys have WR Odell Beckham Jr in their sights, sources say. After attempting to acquire a speedy WR before the trade deadline, Dallas turns its focus to the top FA available. Story from me and @MikeGarafolo: https://t.co/xnGJJqpTBz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

OBJ spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams, winning the first Super Bowl of his career. However, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL partway through the championship game and spent his offseason rehabilitating the injury.

The knee ailment notwithstanding, OBJ showed that he could serve as a complementary wide receiver in the later stages of his career. The three-time Pro Bowler averaged 12.2 yards per reception last year, split between the Rams and Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys are on a bye in Week 9, giving Beckham Jr. enough time to join his squad and get up to speed before Dallas takes to the field again if they can work something out quickly.

