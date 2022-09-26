Cowboys-Giants DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS

Saquon Barkley is the most expensive player on the DraftKings board by $1,600 and is expected to be the highest-scoring player for a good reason. He’ll be the workhorse back for the Giants and could also be the WR1. Frankly, who else do they have? He led the Giants in targets in Week 2 and has returned to his pre-injury self. His role is cemented, so he is a strong option at the multiplier.

Both quarterbacks are priced below $10,000, and neither is likely to go scorched earth on the field tonight, but they offer enticing stacking opportunities. Cooper Rush looked respectable in his first start with more left on the table in terms of pass attempts. We know Daniel Jones could be a mess and doesn’t have much talent around him, minus Barkley. Rush could have a more spread-out offense, making him a more viable multiplier option than Jones.

CeeDee Lamb saw 11 targets in each of his first two games, giving him more than enough volume to turn optimal at the multiplier. He is the most talented receiver on the field by a wide margin and is a touchdown away from putting together a dominant fantasy showing.

If you are comfortable with how Sterling Shepard looks as a WR1 and how well his high target expectations can translate into meaningful yards, he could be an affordable option at the multiplier. However, given the expected volume Barkley will receive, you’ll be touchdown dependent with Shepard or any other Giant you opt for at the multiplier.

FLEX OPTIONS

The Cowboys’ running back room offers us two enticing plays like usual, but they are priced north of $8,000 on DraftKings, so we will have to choose one or the other. Ezekiel Elliott will lead the backfield and should see about 15 carries, but no significant receiving upside is available. On the other hand, Tony Pollard is coming off of a seven-target game and will still see nearly double-digit carries. We know what Pollard can do with the ball, so giving him the edge over Zeke is less safe but offers a higher upside.

The Giants’ receiving room is a mess, which opens up the door for cheap receivers who will be fed a ton of volume. First, fading Kenny Golladay feels all like a lock given his $6,200 salary, and he is coming off a two-snap showing in Week 2. Despite a strong week of practice and Kadarius Toney’s injury, he won’t be on the field enough to warrant that salary. Darius Slayton, at $200, will be the primary rotational receiver and could see a couple of targets come his way.

Richie James and David Sills V are both interesting options as they are priced comparably around $5,000 on DraftKings. James has seen six targets his way in each of his first two games, including last week when he saw a dropoff in snaps. Toney’s expected absence could have him seeing 70%+ of snaps, making the six-target streak look feasible and worth backing at $5,400. Sills was on the field for 92% of the snaps in Week 2, which gives him more than enough field time to register something of value.

Noah Brown continues to be a strong play as the WR2 and will be on the field for the majority of snaps. He’ll get another week to carve out a long-term role with Michael Gallup looking to be inactive, so expect him to see considerable ownership.

With Dalton Schultz out, the three tight ends that we expect to be active all are minimally priced at $200 on DraftKings. Jake Ferguson is expected to lead the way in terms of targets and will be owned as such.

Tanner Hudson is the Giants’ TE2 behind Daniel Bellinger, and despite that, the Giants don’t utilize their tight ends much. He holds value at $1,600 after seeing three targets in Week 2.



Both kickers offer attractive value on this slate and deserve ownership consideration. Defense-wise, the Cowboys have the playmakers to give Jones nightmares after already being sacked eight times this year. Plus, we know who is waiting to ballhawk in the secondary.