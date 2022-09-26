Cowboys-Giants: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are set to collide on Monday Night Football in a clash of NFC East rivals looking to keep pace in the division race.

Dallas Cowboys (-102) vs. New York Giants (-116) Total: 39.5 (O -110, U -110)

Expectations were much different for these teams headed into 2022, but a Dak Prescott injury put the hype behind the Dallas Cowboys in check. However, Cooper Rush had an admirable performance in the team’s Week 2 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be interesting to see how he follows that up against the Giants. The Cowboys won both matchups when these clubs collided in 2021, outscoring the Giants 65-26. It’s hard to read too much into that, especially without Prescott at the helm, but the expectation for this first meeting is for the defenses to take center stage. That’s evident from the low total set at 39.5 but also because there’s just straight-up uncertainty surrounding what you’ll get out of Rush and Daniel Jones.

With the way the Philadelphia Eagles have started their campaign, there’s likely some urgency from both sides in this early-season matchup, which has the Giants listed as slight home favorites on the moneyline at -110 while also being just one-point favorites on the spread. The Giants have picked up two straight victories to begin their season. Still, there are questions about how much stock to put into wins over the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. Still, the Giants from a year ago would have found a way to lose both of those matchups, so there’s already been some progress made under new head coach Brian Daboll.

Even though Jones has more experience as an NFL starter, he’s still prone to silly mistakes through two weeks, just fewer than we’re accustomed to. This game will likely come down to whichever side can play better defensively and force turnovers. You can already tell that this matchup will be heavily focused on running the football, which could ultimately favor the Cowboys with their ability to change the pace with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The public hasn’t made a giant stance regarding betting on this matchup. The Giants are seeing 54% of bets and 52% of the handle on the spread, while the Cowboys have attracted 63% of bets and 58% of the handle on the moneyline. There isn’t much confidence in either side offensively, but the Cowboys’ weapons should give them enough of an advantage to win this game outright.

Best Bet: Cowboys moneyline (-102)

We’ve already talked about how this game will likely play out on the ground, so it’s hard to see either offense running a ton of plays or being consistent in the plays they run. Both teams boast solid pass rushes and should use that to their advantage, meaning it’s difficult to see either side moving the ball with any consistency. The bets and money have primarily agreed with that take, as 53% of bets and 71% of the handle are siding towards the under 39.5. It’s hard to disagree with that sentiment, so targeting the under 39.5 at -110 has some value in this Monday Night Football NFC East matchup.

Best Bet: Under 39.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Cowboys 18, Giants 15