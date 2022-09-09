Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Unconcerned Over QB Dak Prescott's Week 1 Status

According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Jon Machota, head coach Mike McCarthy is not worried about quarterback Dak Prescott‘s availability for Week 1’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike McCarthy said the plan is for Dak Prescott (ankle) to be a full participant in practice today and tomorrow. "I don't have any concern about him playing Sunday." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 9, 2022

Prescott was limited in Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury, something he said was caused by wearing new footwear but insisted it was a non-issue.

“I promise you I’m great,” said Prescott. “Just being very, very precautious. Switched shoes today, probably wasn’t the best idea. We’re good to go. Promise that.”

McCarthy echoed similar thoughts Friday, saying, “He’s [Prescott] going to be a full participant today. I anticipate he’ll be the same tomorrow, so I don’t have any concern [for Sunday].

While Prescott’s status doesn’t appear to be in doubt, it will be interesting to see if his mobility is hindered during Sunday’s showdown with Tom Brady and company.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as +2.5 home underdogs on the spread and +116 on the moneyline.