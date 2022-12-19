Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch OUT for Sunday vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) will not play against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch received some positive news about his neck injury, avoiding a season-ending injury. But he will not be available this week, Mike McCarthy said — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 19, 2022

It’s still a crucial blow to the heart of the Dallas defense, but avoiding a season-ending injury is terrific news. The plan may be to just put Vander Esch on the shelf for the remainder of the regular season to get right for the postseason. Keep an eye out for his practice designations next week as an indicator of if we could see him in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans.

In 2022, Vander Esch has tallied 90 combined tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack in 14 starts. Rookie Damone Clark will look to fill his large shoes on Saturday against the Eagles.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are currently six-point favorites against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.