Cowboys May Move on From RB Ezekiel Elliot After 2022
Doug Ziefel
Bob Sturm of The Athletic expects 2022 to be Ezekiel Elliot’s last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Elliot has steadily declined in all facets of his game since 2018. The Cowboys are also very high on his backup, Tony Pollard, who also figures to have a prominent role this season. Elliot’s salary is not guaranteed next season and will be around $17 million. If he shows any improvement, expect Dallas to sell high in the offseason.
Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds
As of now, Elliot is the lead back in Dallas, and his job is safe. Additionally, the Cowboys are projected to be a good team this season. They are the favorites to win the NFC East, but they have a difficult schedule outside their divisional matchups. The Cowboys’ season win total is listed at 10.5 on Fanduel Sportsbook, with the under juiced to -130. However, if they can do well outside their division, they have the potential to blow past the over, which is at plus odds.
