Cowboys’ Michael Gallup is expected to make a full recovery from his season-ending ACL tear

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Michael Gallup will make a full recovery from a season-ending ACL tear.

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, source said following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2022

Gallup tore his ACL, catching a touchdown pass in the first half of the Cowboys’ 25-22 loss to the Cardinals. Gallup is third on the team in receiving yards per game, picking up 49.4. His 445 total receiving yards are fifth on the team, and he also has two touchdowns this season.

After Gallup left Sunday’s game, Cedrick Wilson stepped in and caught six passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas has clinched the NFC East with an 11-5 record and will face the Eagles in Week 18.

