Cowboys’ Michael Gallup is expected to make a full recovery from his season-ending ACL tear

Gallup tore his ACL, catching a touchdown pass in the first half of the Cowboys’ 25-22 loss to the Cardinals. Gallup is third on the team in receiving yards per game, picking up 49.4. His 445 total receiving yards are fifth on the team, and he also has two touchdowns this season.
After Gallup left Sunday’s game, Cedrick Wilson stepped in and caught six passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Dallas has clinched the NFC East with an 11-5 record and will face the Eagles in Week 18.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Dallas is -5 on the spread against Philadelphia and sits at +1200 to win Super Bowl LVI.
Injuries are always a factor in the NFL and now, with COVID added to the mix, it’s paramount to get the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook before every game.
