Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Backs HC Mike McCarthy

Fresh off Week 18’s dud against the Washington Commanders, Cowboys fans are pondering if a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round could spell the end of Mike McCarthy’s run as Dallas’ head coach.

Not according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who stated McCarthy’s job does not hinge on the outcome of Monday night’s contest.

“No. I don’t even want to…No. That’s it,” said Jones. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”

Following a 12-5 regular season, McCarthy is the first coach since Chan Gailey to lead the Cowboys to back-to-back postseason appearances (1998 and 1999). Gailey was fired after the Cowboys fell 27-10 to the Minnesota Vikings in the 1999 Wild Card round. If Jones’s words are any indication, McCarthy is unlikely to face a similar fate.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -148 on the moneyline.