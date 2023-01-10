Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Backs HC Mike McCarthy

Fresh off Week 18’s dud against the Washington Commanders, Cowboys fans are pondering if a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card round could spell the end of Mike McCarthy’s run as Dallas’ head coach.
Not according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who stated McCarthy’s job does not hinge on the outcome of Monday night’s contest.
“No. I don’t even want to…No. That’s it,” said Jones. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses. I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”
Following a 12-5 regular season, McCarthy is the first coach since Chan Gailey to lead the Cowboys to back-to-back postseason appearances (1998 and 1999). Gailey was fired after the Cowboys fell 27-10 to the Minnesota Vikings in the 1999 Wild Card round. If Jones’s words are any indication, McCarthy is unlikely to face a similar fate.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -148 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.