Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Praises QB Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys rode the arm of backup quarterback Cooper Rush to another victory Monday, downing the New York Giants 23-16 and improving to 2-1 on the young season. Rush, making a second straight start for the injured Dak Prescott, completed 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Undefeated in his career as the Cowboys starter, Rush has thoroughly impressed those within the organization, particularly owner Jerry Jones, who praised the quarterback on Tuesday.
“He’s certainly playing as well as anyone could have expected,” said Jones. “He understands this offense. He’s got the makeup of a top quarterback. We’re very fortunate.”
Jones’s comments come less than a week after saying he would welcome a quarterback dilemma between Rush and Prescott. While the latter will undoubtedly reclaim his job once healthy, Rush has proven more than a capable backup and has salvaged what many critics were already claiming to be a lost season.
We’ll see what Jerry’s golden boy has in store for Week 4 when Big D hosts the Washington Commanders.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.