Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Praises QB Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys rode the arm of backup quarterback Cooper Rush to another victory Monday, downing the New York Giants 23-16 and improving to 2-1 on the young season. Rush, making a second straight start for the injured Dak Prescott, completed 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown. Undefeated in his career as the Cowboys starter, Rush has thoroughly impressed those within the organization, particularly owner Jerry Jones, who praised the quarterback on Tuesday.

“He’s certainly playing as well as anyone could have expected,” said Jones. “He understands this offense. He’s got the makeup of a top quarterback. We’re very fortunate.”

Jones’s comments come less than a week after saying he would welcome a quarterback dilemma between Rush and Prescott. While the latter will undoubtedly reclaim his job once healthy, Rush has proven more than a capable backup and has salvaged what many critics were already claiming to be a lost season.

We’ll see what Jerry’s golden boy has in store for Week 4 when Big D hosts the Washington Commanders.

