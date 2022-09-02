Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones: Team will 'Pay Some Price" with LT Tyler Smith
Paul Connor
In the wake of Tyron Smith’s hamstring injury, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to roll with rookie first-rounder Tyler Smith at left tackle.
Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, while expressing confidence in Smith, knows it’s far from an ideal situation.
“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him,” said Jones. “That’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. But in the meantime, he’s going to come in, and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree in playing left tackle between now and then. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price? I think so, yes.”
Smith committed 25 penalties over his past 21 games at Tulsa, causing many analysts to question how he will fare at the next level. The 21-year-old will look to answer some of those questions in just nine days when the Cowboys open their regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.