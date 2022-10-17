Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Eyes Week 7 Return vs. Lions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is planning for a Week 7 return against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder.

I asked Dak Prescott after the #Cowboys loss to the #Eagles whether he believes this week will make his return from fractured thumb: “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.” pic.twitter.com/XRhTy3gzMN — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 17, 2022

Any hypothetical quarterback competition propaganda halted with Cooper Rush’s poor showing on Sunday Night Football. It put plenty of attention on Prescott following the loss, stating he plans to return on Sunday against the Lions, on track with the original timeline of six weeks. The Cowboys have done well to get to 4-2 despite Prescott’s absence, and he’ll return at a great time with easy matchups against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears at home before a Week 9 bye.

In 2021, Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns, and ten interceptions in 16 starts. From a fantasy perspective, his return should provide solid boosts to all pass-catchers within the Dallas offense.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are seven-point favorites against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with the total set at 47.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.