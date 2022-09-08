Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Limited in Practice on Thursday
David.Connelly1
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Ari Meirov of PFF.
#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was limited at practice today due to an ankle injury, but he told reporters it's nothing to be worried about. Prescott said he wore a new pair of shoes and that caused discomfort.
As Meirov reported in the tweet, Prescott told reporters that his practice designation is not a concern for their Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prescott has been a reliable player for the Cowboys when it comes to availability over the years. If you remove the 2020 season where he suffered that gruesome leg injury, he has missed just one game in five seasons which came last year due to a calf injury.
In 2021, Prescott completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns, and ten interceptions in 16 games. Keep an eye out for his designation at practice on Friday as injury reports roll out in the afternoon.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point underdogs on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.