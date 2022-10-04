Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Still Can't Grip Football, Unlikely for Week 5

Injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) is pushing for a Week 5 return against the Los Angeles Rams. It doesn’t sound like he is going to get his wish.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether Prescott can currently grip the football, to which he replied, “No, not well enough to play.”

Prescott, who underwent surgery on his fractured thumb on September 12, recently had his stitches removed and resumed throwing last week. However, with backup Cooper Rush leading the Cowboys to three straight wins, Dallas is in a fortunate position to play it slow with Prescott’s recovery.

Jones, who raised eyebrows when he said he would welcome a quarterback dilemma, was also asked if there was any possibility of Rush keeping the starting gig.

“No, no, no,” said Jones. “As I see it right today.”

We’ll see what Jones says if Rush keeps stockpiling victories.

