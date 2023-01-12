Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Throw for Over 1.5 TDs vs. Bucs
David.Connelly1
It’s a Monday night showdown at Raymond James Stadium as the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final matchup of NFL Wild Card Weekend. Both teams have questions surrounding their legitimacy entering the postseason, but both quarterbacks have proven they can put up video game numbers in any given matchup throughout their respective careers.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hasn’t had his best season, but we still see value in backing him in some capacity in this contest. The two-time Pro Bowler is currently priced at -110 to go over his passing touchdowns total of 1.5, a number we see him finding success against on Monday.
Despite going seven straight games with an interception, Prescott has been lethal in the red zone. He has a 106.0 passer rating inside the 20 this season, the fifth-best of qualified quarterbacks. The Buccaneers have struggled to defend in the red zone, allowing a passer rating of 114.9, the worst mark in the NFL.
Take a look at these numbers provided by Inside Edge to support Prescott’s case:
Inside Edge Data Analysis
Dak Prescott has thrown over 1.5 passing TDs in 67% (8/12) of games this season.
The Buccaneers have allowed 1.7 passing touchdowns per game this season, including 2.2 passing touchdowns allowed per game over their last five games.
Dak Prescott is averaging 2.0 passing TDs over his last five games and 1.9 passing TDs per game this season.
Dak Prescott has beaten the over for passing TDs in 17 of 26 games (65%) since the start of the 2020 season.
Dak Prescott has beaten the over for passing TDs in eight of 11 games (73%) this season.
Dak Prescott has thrown over 1.5 passing touchdowns in three of his last five games.
