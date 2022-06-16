Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott "Completely Healthy"

According to Dallas Cowboys writer Mark Lane, star running back Ezekiel Elliott is back to 100% health following last year’s injury-riddled campaign.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says Ezekiel Elliott has had a "tremendous offseason." pic.twitter.com/kWE4potPDK — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) June 16, 2022

Elliott played the majority of last season with a torn PCL, appearing far less explosive. Despite the limitations, the 26-year-old was still fairly productive, recording 1,289 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games, giving Cowboys fans hope that a fully healthy Zeke can return to the All-Pro form he showcased earlier in his career.

Head coach Mike McCarthy is pleased with what he has seen from his running back thus far.

“I think the biggest thing with Zeke is he’s completely healthy now and he’s had a tremendous offseason. I can’t tell you it’s been the best of his career, but he’s in top shape. At the end of the day, he’s an extremely instinctive, tough, smart football player, great teammate.”

Currently being drafted in the third round of fantasy football drafts, Elliott could wind up being a tremendous value, assuming his health cooperates.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys holding the ninth-best Super Bowl odds at +1800.