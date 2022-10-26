Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott DNP Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed back star quarterback Dak Prescott this past Sunday, but there is concern about the health of another one of the team’s offensive centerpieces. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will not practice Wednesday due to a sprained knee.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice today. He will work exclusively with director of rehabilitation Britt Brown. Cowboys play Bears on Sunday before bye week. pic.twitter.com/htvySfquT0
Elliott suffered the injury in Dallas’s 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions, finishing the contest with 15 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott would work alongside Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown as Dallas prepares for its Week 8 opponent, the Chicago Bears, who downed the New England Patriots 33-14 on Monday in a stunning result.
Should Elliott be forced to sit, teammate Tony Pollard would be in line for an increased workload and make for a surefire RB1 in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as -9.5 home favorites on the spread and -460 on the moneyline.
