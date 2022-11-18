Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Expected to Suit Up on Sunday

Elliott has missed the past two games for the Cowboys due to a Grade 2 sprain of his right MCL. Assuming Elliott returns versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, how the Cowboys divide the carries between him and Tony Pollard will be worth watching. Without Zeke in the lineup, Pollard has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the past two games. Elliott hasn’t rushed for over 100 yards in a game since early last season. This season the most yardage Zeke has rushed for in a game is 81, in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
While Zeke can still excel in short-yardage situations and blitz pickup, his days as a featured back should be over. The question will be when the Cowboys realize this and give Pollard, a free agent at the end of the season, the full-time role.
The Cowboys are 1.5-point favorites (-115) over the Vikings and are -126 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
