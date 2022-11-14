Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Missed Another Game on Sunday

Ezekiel Elliott was inactive for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Officially official: Ezekiel Elliott is inactive. First time in his career he has missed consecutive games because of injury. Tony Pollard gets the start. Malik Davis and Qadree Ollison are the backup RBs. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 13, 2022

Elliott missed a second straight game due to a knee injury. It was thought Elliott might play because of an extra week of recovery due to a bye, but the player and team thought he should take another week off. The fact the Cowboys also will play three games in the next 12 days may have also had something to do with this. The Cowboys might be thinking long-term, wanting to ensure Elliott would be healthy for the remainder of the season. Tony Pollard handled the starting job and had another big game. Pollard rushed for 115 yards, scored a touchdown, and had three receptions for 13 yards.