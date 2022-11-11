Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to Play Week 10?

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects running back Ezekiel Elliott to return to the lineup for Sunday’s tilt against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan he expects Ezekiel Elliott (knee) to play Sunday at Green Bay: “I do. Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go.”
Elliott was sidelined for Week 8’s 49-29 victory over the Chicago Bears due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain but has been able to practice on a limited basis.
“Everything I’ve seen, I watched him yesterday, I think he’s on go,” said Jones.
Despite Jones’s optimism, Elliott has been non-committal about his status, saying earlier in the week:
“I’m not sure if I’m ready to go. I just need to get some more reps to see where I’m at. We’re all on the same page. I think we all know the importance of just having me down the run and just being as healthy as possible down the run. There’s no point going out there and making it worse. We’re worried about that second half of the season and the playoffs.”
If Elliott is deemed inactive, Tony Pollard, coming off a 147-yard, three-touchdown performance, would again serve as Dallas’s lead back and a rock-solid RB1 in all fantasy formats.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as -4.5 point favorites on the spread and -200 on the moneyline.
