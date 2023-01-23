Cowboys RB Tony Pollard Suffered Broken Leg, Will Undergo Surgery

Archer notes the recovery process is expected to take approximately three months.
Pollard suffered the injury late in the second quarter of Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, finishing with 33 yards on nine touches.
“That hurt,” said Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott postgame. “Just a guy that brings so much to our offense, brings so much to our team. His energy. His energy on the sideline, in the huddle, the way he gets guys going. He’s a special teammate, special player, and obviously that one hurt.”
An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Pollard enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, racking up 1,378 total yards and scoring 12 touchdowns while sharing the backfield with teammate Ezekiel Elliott.
Expect several teams to make a run at the former Memphis Tiger despite Sunday’s injury.
