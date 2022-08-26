Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to See More Time at WR?

As ESPN’s Todd Archer reports, Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is expected to see more time as a receiver this season.

“He can go out there and be one of our best pass catchers,” said quarterback Dak Prescott. “Just the way that he’s grown, just with his route running from the time that we’ve asked him to take on that role, is impressive itself.”

Despite proving to be one of the NFL’s more explosive backs, most of Pollard’s playing time in college was spent at receiver, primarily in the slot.

“There is a ton of it on film,” said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. “I think he does have more than just that. He’s not going to run [just] the running back route tree, the quick game, and just kind of the completion plays. He can stretch people vertically, and I think that will be a huge advantage for him to put people in conflict of how they want to handle him.”

While Ezekiel Elliott maintains a stranglehold on Dallas’ rushing duties, Pollard’s increased usage in the passing game could render him a weekly starter in fantasy, particularly in PPR formats.

