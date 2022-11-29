Cowboys Remain Interested in Odell Beckham Despite Incident

According to ESPN.com, the Dallas Cowboys remain interested in free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., despite Sunday’s incident at Miami International Airport. Beckham, currently recovering from last season’s torn ACL, was removed from an American Airlines Flight after he was seen going in and out of consciousness and refusing to put on his seatbelt.

“His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “It is with many. It isn’t with him.”

Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday following visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

“If you look at what precedes us before getting here physically, coming to visit, I like that,” Jones said. “As to other teams, we don’t have anything to step back on that.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham recorded 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams last season.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as -10.5 home favorites on the spread and -520 on the moneyline for Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts.