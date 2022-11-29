Cowboys Remain Interested in Odell Beckham Despite Incident
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, the Dallas Cowboys remain interested in free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., despite Sunday’s incident at Miami International Airport. Beckham, currently recovering from last season’s torn ACL, was removed from an American Airlines Flight after he was seen going in and out of consciousness and refusing to put on his seatbelt.
“His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. “It is with many. It isn’t with him.”
Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday following visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.
“If you look at what precedes us before getting here physically, coming to visit, I like that,” Jones said. “As to other teams, we don’t have anything to step back on that.”
A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham recorded 44 catches for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams last season.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as -10.5 home favorites on the spread and -520 on the moneyline for Week 13 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.