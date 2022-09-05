Cowboys Sign LT Jason Peters

According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk, the Dallas Cowboys have signed left tackle Jason Peters, and he will begin the year on the team’s practice squad.
Peters met with the Cowboys on Friday following the injury to All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who is out until at least December due to a torn hamstring.
While the decision to have Peters join the practice squad allows the veteran to ease his way into things, as Florio writes, “It also allows the Cowboys to avoid owing Peters his full salary for 2022, under the concept of termination pay. If he were on the Week One active roster and if the team decided things weren’t working out, he would have been entitled to his full salary if he’d been released.”
A six-time All-Pro, Peters spent last season with the Chicago Bears, where he was the NFL’s 21st-ranked tackle, per Pro Football Focus.
Expect the 40-year-old to eventually man quarterback Dak Prescott‘s blindside while 2022 first-round rookie Tyler Smith moves back inside.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has the Cowboys at +106 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.