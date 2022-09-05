Cowboys Sign LT Jason Peters

According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk, the Dallas Cowboys have signed left tackle Jason Peters, and he will begin the year on the team’s practice squad.

Peters met with the Cowboys on Friday following the injury to All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who is out until at least December due to a torn hamstring.

While the decision to have Peters join the practice squad allows the veteran to ease his way into things, as Florio writes, “It also allows the Cowboys to avoid owing Peters his full salary for 2022, under the concept of termination pay. If he were on the Week One active roster and if the team decided things weren’t working out, he would have been entitled to his full salary if he’d been released.”

A six-time All-Pro, Peters spent last season with the Chicago Bears, where he was the NFL’s 21st-ranked tackle, per Pro Football Focus.

Expect the 40-year-old to eventually man quarterback Dak Prescott‘s blindside while 2022 first-round rookie Tyler Smith moves back inside.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys at +106 on the moneyline ahead of Week 1’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.