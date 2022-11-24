Cowboys Star LB Micah Parsons Will Play Thursday vs. Giants

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons will play on Thursday versus NFC East rival New York Giants.

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (knee, ankle) had a little ankle soreness early in the week but was considered 'good to go' throughout prep for today's #Giants game, I'm told. He's set to play. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 24, 2022

Parsons was listed as questionable after having his ankle rolled up during Dallas’ 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

The 23-year-old missed Monday’s practice before logging limited sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. He should be ready to wreak havoc against a Giants team nursing several injuries up front.

After bursting onto the scene during last year’s dominant rookie campaign, Parsons has been even better in 2022. Through ten games, the former Penn State standout has racked up ten sacks (third in the NFL), 11 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 19 quarterback hits. Parsons’s performance has been a key component of the Cowboys’ elite defense, which sits first in points-per-game, passing yards-per-game, and sacks.

The two teams will kick things off at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the Cowboys currently listed as -10.5 home favorites on the spread and -480 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.