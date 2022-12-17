Cowboys Still Favorites to Land Odell Beckham

Some thought that any chance of Beckham joining the Cowboys this season was dead after the team signed veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton earlier this week. Apparently, that isn’t so, as owner Jerry Jones stated the Cowboys are very much alive for the veteran WR and even hinted that a deal is likely to happen.
Beckham met with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Cowboys after Thanksgiving, but each team passed on signing him because he may not be ready to play in the regular season, and the teams likely don’t know what Beckham could do for them in the playoffs. Would he know the offense? Would he have chemistry with the quarterback? Would he be a distraction? Is he anywhere near full strength? These are just some questions a team would have to answer before signing him.
The Cowboys are -4.5-point favorites (-110) versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and are +180 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 48, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.