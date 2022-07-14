Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Expected to Play on Franchise Tag

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is expected to play the 2022 season on the team’s franchise tag.

Cowboys’ franchised tight end Dalton Schultz and Dallas are not expected to reach agreement on a contract extension before Friday’s 4 pm deadline for franchise players, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2022

Set to earn $10.9 million, Schultz was hoping to secure a long-term extension with the club prior to the start of the upcoming campaign. However, negotiations have proved futile, and, as Schefter notes, the two sides will likely not come to an agreement before Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline for franchise players.

Schultz enjoyed a breakout season last year for the Cowboys, tying for the team lead in touchdowns (eight), while ranking second in receptions (78), and third in yards (808). The 26-year-old rode those numbers to a TE3 finish in PPR fantasy leagues.

With Amari Cooper now in Cleveland, and Michael Gallup still working his way back from a torn ACL, Schultz could conceivably build on last season’s production, making a fine TE1 selection in all fantasy formats.

