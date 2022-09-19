Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Likely Avoided Torn ACL

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, is believed to have avoided a torn ACL.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz suffered a knee injury late in fourth quarter of today's win over Bengals. No concern about ACL structure, person familiar with situation said, but Schultz was forced to miss the game-winning drive. MRI on Monday to reveal more details. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 19, 2022

The injury forced Schultz to miss Dallas’ game-winning drive. He was able to walk off under his own power and attempted to return to the contest, only to last just two plays before limping to the Cowboys’ sideline.

Schultz finished the game with two catches for 18 yards.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.

While Schultz’s season does not appear to be in jeopardy, he still could be looking at a multi-week absence.

It’s another potential blow to a Dallas team that is already down starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is set to miss 4-6 weeks following hand surgery.

The Cowboys travel to New York to face the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 3, where Dallas is currently three-point road underdogs courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.