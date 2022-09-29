Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Limited in Practice on Thursday

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) was limited in practice on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) was among the full participants in practice today. DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), TE Dalton Schultz (PCL) and S Jayron Kearse (MCL) were limited. No changes from injury report Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/loFQBz1I4A — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 29, 2022

Schultz gets the limited tag for a second consecutive day which puts a slight amount of concern into his status for Sunday against the Washington Commanders. The tight end is pushing to make a return after missing out on the team’s win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. His status at practice on Friday will be something to monitor.

In three games this season, Schultz has made nine receptions on 13 targets for 80 yards. If he is unable to go, expect Jake Ferguson to see a majority of the workload at the position on Sunday. The rookie saw 83 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in Week 3.

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Dallas Cowboys are currently three-point favorites against the Washington Commanders on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.