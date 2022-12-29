Cowboys-Titans DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis

Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.

MULTIPLIER TARGETS:

Dak Prescott has the highest optimal projection in this DFS showdown matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. Starting with Dak’s case, the Titans’ defense is not good. Opposing quarterbacks have averaged 295 yards per game this season against them, and Dak has thrown multiple touchdowns in seven of the past eight weeks while having more than enough in the tank to eclipse 295 yards comfortably. His interceptions cannot be overlooked, but it shouldn’t matter a ton on a slate this lopsided. He’ll be our favorite play here at the multiplier.

CeeDee Lamb also deserves consideration, as he is coming off a dominating double-digit reception game with two touchdowns. A similar concern arises with the possibility of this game getting out of hand so early that Dak and CeeDee go stagnant late. We prefer to play Dak over CeeDee, but assuring CeeDee is in your FLEX at a minimum with some exposure to him at the multiplier is the way to go.

Ezekiel Elliott is in a great position to feast, as Tony Pollard has not practiced all week. Pollard is listed as questionable, and his status won’t be determined until after pregame warmups. We rather stay away from Pollard altogether, even if he’s out there, as Zeke provides more than enough fantasy value. The Titans’ stout run defense will take a hit with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons being out, so we could see Zeke approach 20 carries. He’s found the end zone in each of the last eight weeks, prime for a showdown slate.

FLEX OPTIONS:

We want no part of Malik Willis tonight. He’s been horrible in the three games he’s started, and Dallas could be looking at this game as an opportunity to get back in their groove. We’d much rather play Dallas’ defense than the quarterback, but Willis could scrape out some fantasy value if he relies on his legs. He’s cheap enough with low ownership that if he were to get 50 yards on the ground while finding the endzone, he could produce some value.

Hassan Haskins is the darling of this slate as his price is in the dirt, and he’ll be the featured backfilling for Derrick Henry. They’ll try to feed Haskins as much as possible to keep Dallas’ defense on their toes, and it’s possible for him to approach 20 carries. He’s so cheap that you might as well throw him in your lineups despite the ownership, as he’ll have the most dependable role tonight.

Dak, CeeDee, and Zeke will be locks in most lineups, as they should be. Making up the salary will be easy with the Titans. After those three, we’ll target Dalton Schultz rather than Michael Gallup or Noah Brown. Defensively, the Titans allow the most yards per game to opposing tight ends, so we’d favor this matchup rather than choosing between the receivers. All three will be low-owned, so any of them could be a warranted play.

The only wide receiver we’re looking to target tonight from the Titans’ side will be Treylon Burks. We’ve seen enough of Robert Woods to know a big game isn’t possible, and there is more in the tank with Burks. Coming off of injury last week, we expect a full-time load for Burks tonight, and he has a much higher upside, given his vertical threat.

If Pollard is ruled out, the public could be all over Malik Davis. He’s in a prime spot to eat up the late-game touches to kill out the clock and, at a minimum price, has value regardless of the game getting out of hand early.

Chigoziem Okonkwo and Austin Hooper will be touchdown dependent on this slate, as we can’t rely on their targets with Willis under center. The Cowboys have only allowed a single touchdown to opposing tight ends this season, the second-lowest in the league. In single-entry tournaments, the only two Titans players we’re targeting are Haskins and Burks, but 5-1 Cowboys lineups are completely understandable.