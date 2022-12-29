Cowboys-Titans Preview: Tennessee Falling Apart

The Tennessee Titans are in freefall. Losing five straight, they’re coming off an ugly loss where Malik Willis showed zero signs of promise or even competence. The only thing that kept them in the game against the dreadful Texans was Derrick Henry, who is now not even expected to play tonight.

The Dallas Cowboys still has an ever-so-slight path to the top seed after beating the NFL’s best Eagles behind four forced turnovers. They are just playing head and shoulders above Tennessee right now. This has all the makings of an ugly game, but that’s why we gamble.

Cowboys @ Titans Game Information

Location: Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN

Nissan Stadium | Nashville, TN Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

Derrick Henry headlines the injury report, with rookie Hassan Haskins next up. Haskins only has carried the ball eleven times this year, but he very well could have a 15-20 carry upside. Tennessee’s second-ranked rush defense will also take a massive with Pro Bowl D-tackle Jeffery Simmons out.

Tony Pollard is listed as questionable and hasn’t practiced all week, so we’re discouraged about his chances. Ezekiel Elliott would serve as a workhorse, with Malik Davis rotating in for a few carries. Micah Parsons is also questionable, but we expect to see him out there.

Cowboys @ Titans Game Odds on Fanduel

Spread: Cowboys -13.5 (-105) | Titans +13.5 (-115)

Cowboys -13.5 (-105) | Titans +13.5 (-115) Moneyline: Cowboys (-670) | Titans (+490)

Cowboys (-670) | Titans (+490) Total: Over 39.5 (-118) | Under (-104)

Seeing the Cowboys as a nearly two-touchdown favorite with a total under 40 shows the amount of confidence the books have in the Titans. Dallas has one of the best passing offenses since Dak Prescott returned, and Tennessee’s defense allows the second most passing yards per game.

We should be wary of the potential letdown game after their emotional win against Philly, but this is a perfect spot for Dallas to dominate. How do we not back them against the depleted Titans? Willis showed he could not carry the offensive load, and who knows what we’ll see from Haskins.

Cowboys @ Titans Prop Picks on FanDuel

Dak Prescott OVER 234.5 Passing Yards (-110) | 2+ Passing TDs (-113)

CeeDee Lamb OVER 5.5 Receptions (-106)

Malik Willis UNDER Passing Yards

Prescott’s props feel too low. The books must be expecting this game to get out of hand so quickly his opportunities to meet his numbers will be minimized. The way to beat the Titans is through the air, and Prescott has eclipsed 250 yards and thrown two-plus TDs in seven of the last eight games. This almost feels too easy, but we don’t care.

CeeDee Lamb was incredible on Saturday, and he’s had at least five receptions in every game but two this year, so what is one more catch against such a lousy passing defense? We’ll roll the dice here.

We’re still awaiting props on the Titans, but we’ll look to play the under on Willis. I don’t think how bad Willis was last week can be stated enough. The Cowboys’ strong pass defense has regressed recently, but Willis has been bad enough that it won’t matter this Sunday.