Cowboys to Interview Panthers' Jeff Nixon for OC Position

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Dallas Cowboys will interview Carolina Panthers running backs coach Jeff Nixon for the team’s vacant offensive coordinator position.

Panthers RB coach Jeff Nixon has an interview set w/ Cowboys for their offensive coordinator job, per league source.

Nixon, who called plays in ‘21 after Joe Brady was fired, did a nice job w/ D’Onta Foreman & Chuba Hubbard this season after Christian McCaffrey was traded. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 31, 2023

The Cowboys are looking for a new OC after parting ways with Kellen Moore, who was snatched up by the Chargers less than 24 hours later.

Nixon, 48, joined the Panthers staff in 2020 and took over play-calling duties for the final five games of the 2021 campaign following the firing of former OC Joe Brady. The 2022 season saw Nixon play a vital role in Carolina’s vaunted rushing attack, one who finished the year ranked tenth in yards per game (130.0), despite trading All-Pro Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers before Week 7.

Before he arrived in Charlotte, Nixon spent three years at Baylor University, where he served as the program’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach.

Dallas’s interest in Nixon could signal head coach Mike McCarthy’s preference for a more run-heavy approach on offense after quarterback Dak Prescott led the league with 15 interceptions in 12 starts this past season.

