Cowboys to Offer WR Odell Beckham Multi-Year Deal?
Paul Connor
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Dallas Cowboys could offer free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. a multi-year contract if “the numbers are reasonable.”
I'm told one thing the #Cowboys are also waiting for with OBJ's visit is to learn his contract desires more specifically. In advance of his arrival Dec 5th, a league source told me it's "feasible" for Dallas to offer OBJ a multi-year deal "if (the) numbers are reasonable."
Beckham, recovering from last season’s torn ACL, is scheduled to visit the Cowboys on Monday following meetings with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.
The 30-year-old was involved in a bizarre incident this past Sunday where he was kicked off a plane at Miami International Airport after going in and out of consciousness. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently spoke on the matter and said it has no impact on the team’s interest in the three-time Pro Bowler.
With very little leverage in negotiations, Beckham will likely have to accept a team-friendly deal if he wants to call Dallas home beyond 2022.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as -10.5 home favorites on the spread and -550 on the moneyline for Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts.
