Cowboys-Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Dallas Cowboys (-126) vs. Minnesota Vikings (+108) Total: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)
The Vikings have continued to prove people wrong with their 8-1 start, especially coming off their win over the Buffalo Bills. Even if you don’t trust them in January, this is a good football team that’s continued to make noise. Their opposition this weekend is one of the better teams in the NFC. Dallas blew a fourth-quarter lead last weekend to the Green Bay Packers and will be looking to bounce back in a domed stadium, which has typically been friendly to the Cowboys.
There’s a lot at stake when you consider seeding at the end of the regular season. There’s not a lot separating them on the moneyline, with the Cowboys listed as slight road favorites at -126, while the Vikings are plus-money at +108.
It’s difficult to discredit the Vikings, but the Cowboys’ defense, specifically their pass rush, should make Kirk Cousins uncomfortable in the pocket. Don’t expect either team to run away with this game, but the Cowboys should come out on top, so it’s hard to look away from their moneyline price of -126.
Best Bet: Cowboys moneyline (-126)
The Cowboys and Vikings are in the top half of the NFL in points allowed per game, meaning defensive pieces need to be considered. In addition, the Vikings have a higher-scoring offense, while the Cowboys are considered more of a middle-of-the-pack team. Although, the Cowboys’ offense should positively regress with a healthy Dak Prescott. The total for this matchup is on the higher side this weekend, set at 48.5. The Cowboys aren’t afraid to air it out, and the Vikings proved last weekend that they could do the same. The Cowboys’ defense will get a big stop at the end to seal this game, but that won’t stop the over from hitting in this potential game of the week.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.