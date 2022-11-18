Cowboys-Vikings: Spread, Moneyline, Total Game Picks

Two NFC juggernauts will face off on Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings host the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys (-126) vs. Minnesota Vikings (+108) Total: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

The Vikings have continued to prove people wrong with their 8-1 start, especially coming off their win over the Buffalo Bills. Even if you don’t trust them in January, this is a good football team that’s continued to make noise. Their opposition this weekend is one of the better teams in the NFC. Dallas blew a fourth-quarter lead last weekend to the Green Bay Packers and will be looking to bounce back in a domed stadium, which has typically been friendly to the Cowboys.

There’s a lot at stake when you consider seeding at the end of the regular season. There’s not a lot separating them on the moneyline, with the Cowboys listed as slight road favorites at -126, while the Vikings are plus-money at +108.

It’s difficult to discredit the Vikings, but the Cowboys’ defense, specifically their pass rush, should make Kirk Cousins uncomfortable in the pocket. Don’t expect either team to run away with this game, but the Cowboys should come out on top, so it’s hard to look away from their moneyline price of -126.

Best Bet: Cowboys moneyline (-126)

The Cowboys and Vikings are in the top half of the NFL in points allowed per game, meaning defensive pieces need to be considered. In addition, the Vikings have a higher-scoring offense, while the Cowboys are considered more of a middle-of-the-pack team. Although, the Cowboys’ offense should positively regress with a healthy Dak Prescott. The total for this matchup is on the higher side this weekend, set at 48.5. The Cowboys aren’t afraid to air it out, and the Vikings proved last weekend that they could do the same. The Cowboys’ defense will get a big stop at the end to seal this game, but that won’t stop the over from hitting in this potential game of the week.

Best Bet: Over 48.5 (-110)

Game Pick: Cowboys 27, Vikings 24