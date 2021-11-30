Cowboys’ Week 13 Injury Report

The Athletic’s Jon Machota reports that the Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both practiced without any limitations on Tuesday.

Ezekiel Elliott (knee), CeeDee Lamb (concussion), Tarell Basham (chest) were all full participants in today’s practice Cedrick Wilson (ankle) did not practice for second consecutive day. Cowboys WRs vs. Saints could be Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Malik Turner, Simi Fehoko — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 30, 2021

Elliott is dealing with a knee injury, while a concussion forced Lamb to miss the Thanksgiving Day game against the Raiders. Dallas narrowly lost the game 36-33, and it’s managed just one win in its last four games.

The Cowboys are currently 7-4 on the year but still hold a two-game lead in the NFC East division. They’ll be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

New Orleans comes into the matchup on a four-game losing streak, and sharp bettors are looking for a bounceback effort after a 31-6 blowout loss at home to the Buffalo Bills. There’s some reverse line movement in play with this game after the point spread opened with Dallas as a -3.5 road favorite. The line is currently as high as -4.5 at some sportsbooks.

