Cowboys Won't Place QB Dak Prescott (Hand) on IR

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is currently sidelined after undergoing thumb surgery, could be back sooner than expected. According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys will not place Prescott on injured reserve with the hopes he can return within the next four weeks.

Jerry Jones told @1053thefan the Cowboys will not put Dak Prescott on IR with the belief he can return in the next four games. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 13, 2022

The 29-year-old was initially slated to miss roughly 6-8 weeks. However, following Monday’s successful surgery, doctors believe 4-6 weeks is a realistic recovery period.

“We feel better about it than we did Sunday night,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

In the meantime, Cooper Rush will start at quarterback in Prescott’s absence. Rush filled in for an injured Prescott in Week 8 last season, throwing for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, leading Dallas to a 20-16 upset victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Cowboys fans will be hoping for more of the same when Big D battles Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys as +7.5 home underdogs on the spread and +265 on the moneyline.