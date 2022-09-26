Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Not Expected to Play; TE Dalton Schultz a Game-Time Decision

The news is a surprise as previous reports had stated that Gallup was widely expected to make his season debut after practicing in full this week. The 26-year-old has been recovering from last year’s torn ACL, and while there have been no reports of a setback, the Cowboys coaching staff believes Gallup would benefit from another week off.
Noah Brown, who leads the team in catches (ten) and receiving yards (159), will continue to serve as Dallas’ number two wideout in Gallup’s absence and makes for a solid WR3 in fantasy leagues with a matchup against New York’s 22nd ranked pass coverage unit.
In other Cowboys news, tight end Dalton Schultz will test his injured right knee in warmups upon deciding whether he is healthy enough to play. If Schultz is ultimately deemed inactive, backup Jake Ferguson will likely fill the void.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cowboys as +1.5 road underdogs on the spread and -102 on the moneyline.
