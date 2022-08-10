Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko a Surprise at Camp

Jon Machota of The Athletic reports that sophomore wide receiver Simi Fehoko has been the biggest surprise at Dallas Cowboys training camp.
Per Machota, “Fehoko has consistently come up big, particularly in the red zone, using his size and speed to create space on deep balls or make contested catches in traffic.”
A fifth-round Cowboys pick in 2021, Fehoko logged just 55 snaps as a rookie, 48 coming on special teams. However, with Dallas dealing with injuries to both wideouts Michael Gallup and James Washington, Machota believes Fehoko “looks ready to contribute in Year 2, which the Cowboys desperately need considering how thin they are at the position.”
With fellow wideout Noah Brown also making an impression, Dallas appears less likely to add a veteran wide receiver on the free agent market. Likely to play meaningful Week 1 roles, Fehoko and Brown could be low-cost fliers in DFS contests.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cowboys holding the ninth-best Super Bowl odds at +1800.
