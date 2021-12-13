D.J. Moore Day-to-Day With Hamstring Injury

Matt Rhule said DJ Moore pulled his hamstring and his day to day. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) December 13, 2021

Moore dealt with various injuries in the Panthers’ Week 14 loss vs. the Falcons, but he was still able to finish with six catches for 84 yards. His hamstring injury is the most notable, and head coach Matt Rhule described him as “day to day.” That will likely limit him at practice this week, but Moore still has a chance to suit up in Week 15 vs. the Bills.

Moore has put together a solid season for the Panthers, racking up 72 catches for 938 yards. That puts him on pace for his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He’s been successful amid the Panthers’ quarterback struggles, so he remains one of the most promising young receivers in football.

It’s unclear who will start at quarterback vs. the Bills. Cam Newton was benched for the second straight week, while P.J. Walker has shown little promise when allowed to play. Sam Darnold is currently on the IR, but Rhule said Darnold “could be a factor down the stretch.”

The Panthers are currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs vs. the Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook.