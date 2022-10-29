D.K. Metcalf a Game-Time Decision vs. Giants

Metcalf having any chance to play Sunday versus the New York Giants is somewhat of a surprise after the initial fears about his knee problem. First, it was thought to be an ACL injury and thus season-ending. Then it was announced that surgery might not be required but that Metcalf could miss several weeks. Now, he might play Sunday. Even if Metcalf cannot go Sunday, it has to be considered a win for the ‘Hawks that their wideout did not suffer a long-term injury and will return sooner rather than later.
Seattle could be down their top two receivers Sunday as Tyler Lockett is also questionable to play due to injuries to his ribs, hamstring, and oblique. In any case, this could be a big week for Marquise Goodwin.
The Seahawks are -3-point favorites (-112) in this contest and -158 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.