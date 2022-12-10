D.K. Metcalf is questionable to play Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

DK Metcalf (hip) is good to play Sunday, Pete says. Same with Geno Smith. Both good to go — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 9, 2022

Metcalf is being bothered by a hip injury. Head coach Pete Carroll stated Friday that he expects Metcalf to play Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers. This is likely just another case where since there is no longer a probable designation, the Hawks had a choice of either no designation or playing it safe and calling him questionable.

Every game is a must-win for the Seahawks as they battle with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders for the final two wildcard spots in the NFC. The Seahawks are also one game behind the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC West, and these two teams will play each other Thursday in Seattle.