Dak Prescott Could Return to Cowboys for Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys could welcome their starting quarterback as early as Week 5 when they visit the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott showed me his thumb post stitch removal. No swelling. Healing. Tells me Cowboys/Rams week 5 is a game that he could possibly start. Get the sense he would go Sunday vs. Washington if he could but this will be a team/Dak decision to be smart
According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Dak Prescott should be back sooner than later. The franchise QB showed Slater his thumb, and it looks to be on the healing side. While Week 5 seems like a more likely return, Dak is ready to hit the ground running this week against the Washington Commanders.
Prescott suffered a thumb injury in Week 1 when Dallas dropped the season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since going out, the Cowboys have been able to keep the ship afloat with two straight wins with Cooper Rush under center. Rush has helped Dallas to tight victories over the Cincinnati Bengals (20-17) and division rival, the New York Giants (23-16) last night on Monday Night Football.
While there’s a remote possibility Prescott suits up this week, expect Rush to lead the Cowboys against Washington. FanDuel Sportsbook has Dallas as a -3.5-point home favorite and -178 on the moneyline.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.