Dak Prescott Set to Play Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys

Prescott had to leave practice early Thursday due to an ankle injury, the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the 2020 season. If you believe head coach Mike McCarthy and Prescott, he left practice because his new cleats were not a good fit. Perhaps this is true, perhaps not. Either way, it does not matter as Dak is expected to start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
Prescott and the Cowboys will have their work cut out as they deal with a depleted receiving corps. Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns during the offseason. Michael Gallup is out as he recovers from ACL surgery, and free agent addition James Washington is on injured reserve with a leg injury.
When the Cowboys and Buccaneers met in Week 1 in Tampa Bay last season, the Bucs won a thrilled 31-29. The Cowboys are underdogs to the tune of +2.5 (-110) favorites and +116 on the money line. The over/under for this game is 50.5, with the over being -110 and under -110. You can find the odds for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
