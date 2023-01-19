Fresh off a convincing 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round, the Dallas Cowboys look for their second straight road triumph as they battle the red-hot San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
Despite the difficult matchup, Dallas still presents some attractive options when it comes to player props. Here is my favorite:
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott OVER 1.5 TDs
Prescott is coming off perhaps the finest game of his NFL career, throwing for 305 yards and scoring five total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) in Monday’s playoff win. While the 49ers present arguably Big D’s toughest test of the season, Prescott has been remarkably consistent, beating the Over for passing scores in nine of his 13 games in 2022, including four of his past five.
Furthermore, San Fran has allowed 2.0 passing touchdowns per game over their past five contests as opposing teams have had little choice than to try and beat them through the air as the Niners rank second in rush defense (79.2 YPG). Given this, Prescott should see plenty of volume, enough to make his OVER 1.5 TDs prop an enticing one.
